No crackers for Delhi; green crackers for UP, Haryana for Diwali

Even after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the five states, the Air Quality Commission has said that diesel generators can be used uninterrupted for emergency services. This time in Delhi, absolutely no firecrackers will be allowed on Diwali, but in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, permission has been given to use green firecrackers.

Simultaneously, an efficient system will monitor the level of air pollution. In this, the Air Quality Commission-CAQM has shared the strategy to deal strictly with the problem of stubble burning in front of all the states. In this, a call was made by the Center to the environment ministers of the states and union territories to promote public participation to tackle air pollution.

In fact, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav held a meeting with NCR states on Tuesday regarding air pollution. It was also attended by the Environment Minister of the States and Union Territories and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar. In this, the action plan and punitive action being adopted by the states to combat air pollution were reviewed. On this occasion, CAQM presented a detailed action plan on how it is working under short, medium and long-term action to tackle air pollution.

According to the information received from the ministry in the context of this meeting, a holistic effort will be made to connect the common people and increase public participation to give an edge to the fight against air pollution. Apart from this, diesel generators can now be used uninterruptedly in emergencies even while GRAP is in force. For this, recently the power distribution companies also met the Union Environment Minister.

In this, the Union Minister asked the companies to restore uninterrupted power supply so that the use of diesel generators could be discouraged. In Delhi and NCR, this time on the occasion of Diwali, it was told about the use of firecrackers and that all efforts are being made regarding firecrackers. This time there will be a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

In Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, only green crackers can be used. Agricultural stubble burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generators, electric mobility, road and open dust management, construction and demolition activities were discussed in the virtual meeting.

The Central Government argues that in order to maintain clean air due to the current rains, the Air Quality Commission along with the States and Union Territories will have to make efforts. With this, people can get clean air in winter. For this, the ministry called upon the environment ministers of the states and union territories to take all possible cooperation from the centre along with the regular review of the work being done.

The issue of vehicular pollution was discussed in this meeting. In this, the Central Government was apprised that the pollution check PUC certificate has been made mandatory in all vehicles. Along with this, road traffic management systems were also discussed.