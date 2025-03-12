No colours on unwilling persons on Holi: Hyderabad CP issues order

With Holi coinciding with Ramadan, the Hyderabad civic body has ordered closure of slaughterhouses and beef shops on 14 March while the city police issued an order prohibiting putting colours on an unwilling person or place.

The twin measures came at a time when a BJP minister in Uttar Pradesh suggested that Muslims should cover themselves with a tarpaulin hijab on the day of Holi.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner (GHMC) has already issued a directive ordering closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops under its jurisdiction on the day of Holi. Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad CV Anand and his counterpart in Cyberabad also issued identical orders against putting colours on any unwilling persons on Holi.

The commissioner’s order read: “Throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour on public roads and public places in Hyderabad city, causing annoyance was prohibited.”

It further stated, “Prohibit movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and or causing inconveniences, annoyance or danger to the public.”

The order will be in force between 6 pm and 6 am from 13 March to 15.

The city that boasts a substantial minority population, particularly in the Old City Area, has shown similar gestures in the past as well when Ganesh Viswarjan, which requires huge police arrangements on the streets, coincided with Milad-un Nabi. The minority community leaders agreed to hold their procession on a later date following appeals from the police.