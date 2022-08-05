No civilian killed in law & order incident in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: J&K Police

On the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on Friday, J&K Police said that not a single civilian was killed in any law and order incident in Kashmir after 5 August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated by the centre.

But 284 people including 174 police and security forces personnel and 110 civilians were killed in terrorism related incidents in Kashmir so far after 5 August 2019.

The Kashmir Zone Police gave comparative figures of the violence three years prior to 5 August 2019, and three year later.

In a tweet: Security scenario in Kashmir; pre and post abrogation of Article 370, police said there were 438 law and order incidents from 5 August 2019 to 4 August 2022 against 3686 incidents during three years prior to abrogation of Article 370.

Giving figures of three years prior to abrogation of Article 370, the Police said 290 security forces personnel and 191 civilians were killed during the period from 5 August 2016 to 4 August 2019.

It said three years prior to abrogation, 124 civilians were killed in law and order situations.

Similarly no policeman has been killed during this time in the law and order incidents. Prior to 5 August 2019, six policemen were killed.

Police said terror incidents have also come down during the last three years. From 5 August 2016 to 4 August 2019, 930 terror incidents were reported and in last three year the number of such incidents has come down to 617.

