In order to combat the deadly novel coronavirus, no bus from Haryana including Gurugram will enter Delhi during ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, a move called by the government to tackle the spread of virus.

The Haryana government has directed the state transport corporation not to ply buses during the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

“No bus will ply between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday,” Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

India on Saturday reported 258 confirmed cases (including 39 foreigners) of COVID-19 coronavirus, a massive surge from the past few days. With the rise in the number of positive cases, India is moving towards a partial shutdown.

The state has also announced closure of all driving training centres due to the virus.

“The state government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That’s why we have decided to stop movement of buses on March 22 so that few people come in contact with one another,” Sharma said.

The minister has also asked to ensure proper sanitization of all bus depots and workshops, and instructed the authorities to provide face masks to all drivers and other staffers in the department.

Haryana government will put into force Section 144 throughout the state on Sunday, to support the Janata Curfw.

Not more thann 50 people will be allowed to gather in the state at any place. The number is however restricted to five in Gurugram and Faridabad.