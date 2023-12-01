NLC India enters into tripartite MoU with TNSDC, NTTF

NLC India Limited has entered into a tripartite MoU with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) to meet the present industry demands.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Program Implementation Department Udhayanidhi Stalin, Prabhu Kishore Kavuru, Executive Director and other senior functionaries of NLCIL and the State Government.

This collaboration of NLCIL, TNSDC and NTTF will impart job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of project-affected families (PAF) of NLCIL’s operating areas in Neyveli. NLCIL has committed to spend Rs 1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R), Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

This is yet another major initiative by NLCIL towards its commitment to providing opportunities for PAFs who have given their land and houses to NLCIL for project development.

This programme will help the candidates to become technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies.

NLC India Limited is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, while TNSDC is the Nodal Agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu for skill development. NTTF is a pioneer institution on providing skill training to unemployed youth.