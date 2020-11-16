Nitish Kumar has been sworn-in as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president  Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar and 14 ministries have sworn-in including Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from the BJP as his two deputies.

The oath was administered at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal decided not to attend the event.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly, three above the halfway mark. The JDU which is the alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has just won only 43 seats in the state’s assembly elections and the BJP managed to win 74 seats in the state. The JDU in 2015 assembly polls had won 71 seats and has come down by twenty-eight seats.

Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from JDU and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers who have been inducted in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet today.

Santosh Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM), and Mukesh Mallah of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have also been sworn in today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders congratulated Nitish:

 