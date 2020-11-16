Nitish Kumar has been sworn-in as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar and 14 ministries have sworn-in including Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from the BJP as his two deputies.

The oath was administered at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal decided not to attend the event.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly, three above the halfway mark. The JDU which is the alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has just won only 43 seats in the state’s assembly elections and the BJP managed to win 74 seats in the state. The JDU in 2015 assembly polls had won 71 seats and has come down by twenty-eight seats.

Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Mewalal Choudhary, and Sheela Mandal from JDU and BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Rampreet Paswan are among the 14 ministers who have been inducted in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet today.

Santosh Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM), and Mukesh Mallah of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have also been sworn in today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders congratulated Nitish:

Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

Congrats to @NitishKumar Ji and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the State. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2020

Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time & 4th term in a row. Best wishes to Shri Tarkishore Prasad Ji and Smt Renu Devi ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.@NitishKumar @tarkishorepd @renu_bjp — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 16, 2020

Congratulations @NitishKumar ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Bihar for fourth consecutive term. Wish you and the new government the very best. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 16, 2020

Congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on becoming the CM of Bihar. Also congratulate Shri Tarkishore Prasad ji and Renu Devi ji on becoming Deputy CMs. The double engine Govt of Centre and State will work together to realise the aspirations of people of the State. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 16, 2020