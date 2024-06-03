Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of LS poll results

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence on the eve of the Lok Sabha poll results.

They are learnt to have discussed what will be the possible post-results strategy of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) once the Lok Sabha results are declared on Tuesday. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is part of the NDA.

In today’s meeting, both the leaders are also learnt to have discussed the present political situation emerging after the exit polls predicting that the BJP-led NDA is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority.

Bihar’s voting was conducted in all seven phases for 40 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, under the NDA, the BJP contested 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held across seven phases. Votes will be counted on Tuesday.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the Republic Bharat Matrize Exit Poll, the NDA is projected to win between 32-37 seats, while the INDIA bloc may secure between 2-7 seats in Bihar.

The REPUBLIC-P Marq Exit Poll forecasts the NDA winning 37 seats and the INDIA bloc securing 3 seats in Bihar.

The News 24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll predicts the NDA will win 36 seats, with the INDIA bloc taking 4 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India poll suggests the BJP will win 13-15 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) is expected to win 9-11 seats. The Congress could win 1-2 seats, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to secure 6-7 seats. Other parties might win between 1 and 6 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Congress, and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.