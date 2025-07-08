Nitish Kumar hijacks RJD’s agenda on youth, jobs; offers 35% job quota for women

Keeping an eye on the upcoming assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to implement a domicile policy for women of Bihar offering 35 per cent reservation in all government jobs and to form a Youth Commission in the state.

The cabinet decisions are seen as an attempt to hijack two major agendas of Rashtriya Janata Dal, as Tejashwi Yadav has recently promised to implement a 100 per cent domicile policy and formation of a Youth Commission in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar has created a dedicated vote-bank by implementing several women-centric schemes, including 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions. The decision to implement a domicile policy for female job seekers of Bihar is expected to further consolidate his position among women voters.

In a message posted on ‘X’, Kumar said: “I am happy to inform that with the objective of providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar, to train them and to make them empowered and capable, the State Government has decided to constitute Bihar Youth Commission and today the Cabinet has also approved the formation of Bihar Youth Commission.”

He said that this commission will have an important role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the status of youth in the society. This commission will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment to the youth.

The Bihar Youth Commission will have a chairman, two vice-chairmen and seven members, whose maximum age limit will be 45 years. This commission will monitor that the local youth of the state get priority in private sector employment within the state, as well as protect the interests of the youth studying and working outside the state.

He added: “Preparing programmes for the prevention of alcohol and other drugs that promote social evils and sending recommendations to the government in such cases will also be its important task. The objective of this farsighted initiative of the state government is that through this commission, the youth should become self-reliant, skilled and employment-oriented so that their future is secure.”