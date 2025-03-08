Nitish does it again, touches BJP leader’s feet; opposition questions motive behind it

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s altered behaviour and statements at public places have allowed opposition leaders, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, to question his physical and mental health.

He surprised one and all when he made scathing attacks at the opposition during the ongoing assembly session. It appeared as if Nitish Kumar had returned to his original style. His supporters even dubbed it Kumar’s befitting reply to his adversaries.

At a time when the media and political circles were abuzz with the Chief Minister’s return to his charismatic self, he slipped again and gave everyone a reason to think seriously whether his physical and mental health is sound enough? Should he continue to lead the state?

The occasion was Holi Milan hosted by Union Minister and Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna on Saturday. Ravi Shankar Prasad applied gulal to the Chief Minister amidst Holi songs. Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, National Working President of JD(U) Sanjay Kumar Jha and other senior leaders of the BJP and JD(U) applied gulal to each other.

Just before his departure, the Chief Minister bent to touch Ravi Shankar Prasad’s feet. Nitish Kumar’s close aide Sanjay Kumar Jha and Ravi Shankar Prasad stopped him. Following it, Nitish Kumar hugged Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Everyone present around the Chief Minister was shocked to see this.

This was not the first occasion when Nitish Kumar tried to touch someone’s feet publicly. Earlier also, he has touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader RK Sinha and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh.

Nitish Kumar once again gave a chance to his opponents to ridicule him for trying to touch the feet of Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is younger than him, and question his compulsion to do it again and again.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar is no longer in his senses and has been held captive by a few leaders of his own party as well as of the BJP who have been ruling in his name.

He said, “Instead of making him realise his poor physical and mental health, they have put him on a pedestal for self-interest. They should realise that the people of Bihar have been watching it closely and they won’t remain silent for long.”