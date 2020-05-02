Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday e-unveiled FLO Compendium of 100 successful women Entrepreneurs in MSME organised by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) in New Delhi.

While unveiling the Compendium, Gadkari said, “In these hard times, you all are striving hard to work and overcome the situation, my best wishes to all of you. Keep moving forward with this positive attitude and strong will, we will soon overcome Corona War as well economic crisis war and India will become super economic power. However, the priority is to wine over the Corona war.”

“The situation is very bad and challenging but there is a blessing in disguise for India. Japan, US, Germany and all the European countries wants to withdraw from China and it is a golden opportunity for India to take up this position. This is a time for conversion of knowledge into wealth. Innovation, R&D, Technology, joint ventures and most importantly entrepreneurship is required to covert the knowledge into wealth,” he said.

He also stressed on taking initiatives in converting waste to wealth, giving examples of how it’s been done under his Ministry’s initiatives and suggestions.

“The government has announced various relief packages and support for the industry and is soon announcing few more to help the MSME industry overcome the situation. We should resume the operations slowly and gradually keeping in mind all the guidelines issued by the government,” he added.

Earlier in November 2019 during the International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC Awards hosted by FLO, Gadkari had announced to launch a compendium of 100 successful women entrepreneurs in MSME.

“As the FLO President, I got an opportunity to passionately work on this dream project of highlighting success stories of women entrepreneurs. After 5 months of dedicated time frame and support from the MSME Ministry, my dream has been transformed to reality now and I have never been so happy!” said FLO President, Harjinder Kaur Talwar.

“It is highly encouraging to see that we have a huge repertoire of women entrepreneurs in our country. No success is complete without documenting it. This is an attempt to collectively showcase the success stories of women in MSME, documented and recorded as inspirations for the next generation of women entrepreneurs,” she added.

“This compendium will encourage many more women entrepreneurs and I want FLO to work towards empowering rural women entrepreneurs. He also urged the members to invest in industrial clusters being developed along the National Highways in order to decongest the cities and decentralise the industry,” Nitin Gadkari said.