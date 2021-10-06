Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of National Highway projects worth about Rs 1678 crore

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of about 206 Km of National Highway projects worth nearly Rs 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra.

“At present almost all district headquarters in Maharashtra are connected to the National Highway. Due to the new highway projects, the connectivity of Nashik will increase,” Gadkari said while virtually inaugurating several highway projects in Nashik Sunday.

The minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of about 206 Km long NH projects worth nearly Rs. 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra in the presence of Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Gadkari said his ministry has approved Greenfield Expressway project from Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur to Chennai has been approved Project Phase-1 to India.“Nashik-Mumbai highway would be repaired and renovated at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore,” the minister said. He also announced that six lanes of 20 km route from Pimprisado to Gonde and elevated corridor from Nashik Road to Dwarka would be constructed.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil appreciated the continuous works of Gadkari. “The country is witnessing a holistic approach to development through the efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said, “Today, the expansion of national highways has made the transportation in remote tribal areas much easier and has connected remote areas to the city.”