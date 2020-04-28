The NITI Aayog building in Delhi has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for Coronavirus.

NITI Aayog, Deputy Secretary (Administration), Ajit Kumar said that necessary protocol is being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation.

All those who came in contact with the infected officer have been asked to go into self quarantine.

In a tweet, NITI Aayog informed that an employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19 and the authorities were informed at 9 am today.

The policy think tank of the Government of India further said that it is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been informed about the same.

Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine. — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) April 28, 2020

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, as many as 125 families living near the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after an individual there tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

At present, there are 3,108 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Delhi including 54 deaths while 877 have recovered after getting infected to COVID-19, as per health ministry’s figures released on Tuesday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 29,435, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, with the toll in the country due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic rising to 934.