NISHAD party MLA to contest Bhadohi seat in UP on BJP ticket

After a long wait, BJP declared its candidate from Bhadohi Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The party has made Dr. Vinod Bind its candidate from Bhadohi Lok Sabha and denied ticket of sitting MP Dr. Ramesh Chandra Bind.

Dr. Vinod Bind is currently the NISHAD party MLA from Majhwan of Mirzapur.

Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind, who was seeking ticket from Samajwadi Party from Majhwan, Mirzapur in the 2022 assembly elections, had failed. He also campaigned for SP for a long time. At the last moment, he had joined Nishad Party and then won as an NDA candidate.

The number of Bind community members in Bhadohi Lok Sabha is around 3 lakh. In such a situation, giving tickets to the Bind community of the party is being considered a big master stroke.

There was resentment among the common people including within the party regarding the current MP Dr. Ramesh Chandra Bind. It is being said that on this basis the party has cut the ticket of Ramesh Bind.

INDI alliance has given Bhadohi seat to Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) led by West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

TMC has fielded Lalitesh Pati Tripathi from Bhadohi. Bhadohi Lok Sabha includes three assembly constituencies of Bhadohi and two assembly constituencies of Prayagraj district.