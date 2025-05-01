Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates ‘Corporate Bhavan’ in New Town, Kolkata

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Corporate Bhavan’ in New Town, Kolkata, a facility that will house different offices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, including Regional Directorate (East), Registrar of Companies, Official Liquidator, SFIO, NCLT (Kolkata Bench) and IBBI under one roof.

Sitharaman said that Corporate Bhawan will become a true single-window interface for companies, insolvency professionals, auditors, startups, and investors seeking timely corporate regulatory services.

“The consolidation of services at the Corporate Bhawan will help significantly cut costs, accelerate approval process, and improve operational efficiency – all of which will help enhance Ease of Doing Business,” she added.

The seven stories building has a built-up area of about 13,239 square meters and the total project costed around Rs. 150.43 crores.

It is designed with a focus on energy efficiency, waste recycling, smart parking, and the well-being of its occupants. Equipped with CO2 sensors in the AHU, the building ensures proper indoor air quality.

While addressing the officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that our regulatory frameworks must not only safeguard good governance but also enable enterprise, encourage formalisation, and build trust in our systems.

The event also celebrated the launch of the first ever ‘Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre’ on the 7th floor of the Corporate Bhawan.

The minister said the scheme will help the aspiring Interns in getting the information and issues related to their application.