Nine workers missing in Uttarakhand after midnight cloudburst caused landslip, rescue ops underway

Nine construction workers went missing after a midnight cloudburst triggered a massive landslide on Saturday in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Yamunotri National Highway. A joint search and rescue operation has been launched by multiple agencies, and the Chardham pilgrimage on the Yamunotri track has been suspended for the next 24 hours.

Police and rescue team members informed that around 19 workers were trapped under a thick mass of sludge that slid down due to a cloudburst at midnight. The deluge of sludge and debris completely devastated the labour camp where workers were staying in tents. Ten workers were rescued safely by the teams of local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response (NDRF), National Highway and district administration, but nine of them were still missing.

Police said that nearly five of the missing people were of Nepali origin, three were from Dehradun, and one was from Uttar Pradesh. Missing persons were mainly road construction workers and those engaged in a nearby under-construction hotel.

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on ‘X’, “It’s reported that some workers are missing in a landslide at Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil in district Uttarkashi. SDRF, NDRF and other teams have reached the site. They have launched an intensive relief and rescue operation to find missing persons. I am in constant touch with the authorities concerned.”

Meanwhile, Uttarkashi district administration is ensuring controlled access of the Yamunotri National Highway with priority for public safety, and the Chardham pilgrimage has been suspended on this route for the next 24 hours. The step has been taken for the safety of the pilgrims stranded on the way, as the road is blocked at several places due to landslides caused by a sudden cloudburst. Stranded pilgrims are being taken to safer locations by the police and district administration.