Nine pilgrims killed in road mishaps in MP while returning from Maha Kumbh

At least nine pilgrims, including seven from Andhra Pradesh, were killed and about half-a-dozen were injured in two separate road accidents in the Jabalpur and Maihar districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday while returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were killed.

In the first accident, seven persons from Andhra Pradesh were killed when their traveller mini bus was rammed by a truck near the Sihora town in Jabalpur district at around 9 am.

Advertisement

According to Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar, seven of the passengers were killed on the spot while some others got trapped inside the mini bus due to the collision.

Advertisement

All the occupants were from Andhra Pradesh and were returning home after attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh.

The second mishap occurred in the Maihar district when a hitherto unidentified vehicle hit an SUV in which the pilgrims from Indore in MP were returning from the Maha Kumbh.

According to Nadan Dehat police station in-charge K N Banjare, the accident occurred on the National Highway number 30 near Kanchanpura village at around 4 am.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Vishwakarma (42), and Manju Sharma (32).

Five others in the SUV sustained injuries and were first provided treatment at a hospital in Amarpatan and subsequently referred to the Satna district hospital for further treatment.