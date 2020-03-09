A sensational case of manipulators from Uttar Pradesh rigging examination, to grab government jobs in Uttarakhand, has come to light. Nine persons were arrested for rigging the Assistant Teacher (LT Grade) examination at Ruderpur in district Udham Singh Nagar on Monday.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission conducted the written examination in the hill state last year and the commission got reports about applicants fielding fake candidates (Munna Bhai) for getting a government job. A fireman, a jail staff and two government teachers were among the persons who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

After getting information about some manipulation taking place in the written examination the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission secretary Rajan Maithani lodged a police complaint in Dehradun on 19 July 2019. After the police complaint was lodged the result of the LT examination was put on hold. The matter was investigated by the Udham Singh Nagar Police.

The investigation revealed that a group of forms was filled by one single individual. During the filling of the form the applicants provided ten thousand as token money to the person, who assured clearing the examination. The plan was clear and other persons (fake) were to appear the examination for the applicants. The candidates agreed to pay two lakh each to the persons, if they manage to clear the written examination for them.

The cops had to face big challenge in solving the case as little digital evidence was available. Leaving photographs available on the examination forms, email and mobile numbers –little information was available. The mobile number mentioned on the form was not operational, one common email ID was mentioned in forms.

Tracking the trail through the mobile number linked to the bank account number, the cops reached a government teacher Suresh in Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh. When the cops interrogated the culprit, he named a fireman Devendra as mastermind and leader of the gang. They had formed a group which used to field teachers and other persons in government job examination, helping others to get government job by using fake mechanism.