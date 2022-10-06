Nine People dies in a road accident in Kerala’s Palakkad, PM condole

On Thursday, Kerala minister M B Rajesh said, Nine people were killed and 38 others were injured after a tourist bus carrying students crashed into a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Mangalam near Vadakkenchery area of Palakkad.

The horrific road accident occurred after the tourist bus rear-ended the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The tourist bus carrying students and teachers of the Baselios Vidhyanikethan School was headed to Ooty from Ernakulam, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Coimbatore. The deceased include five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

A total of 38 people have been admitted to the hospital.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Taking to a microblogging site, PMO added, “PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.”