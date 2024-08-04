Nine children killed in wall collapse in MP

In a tragic incident, nine children were killed while two others were seriously injured after a dilapidated wall fell on them due to heavy rain in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh Sunday morning.

According to the police, the tragedy occurred during a Bhaagwat Katha and clay Shivling preparation event inside the Hardaul Temple in Shahpur in the Sagar district.

While the children were preparing the Shivalings, the wall of an adjoining house, said to be more than 50 years old, came crashing down on them.

The nine kids who died in the incident included Divyansh Sahu (12), Vansh Lodhi (10), Nitesh Patel (13), Dhruv Yadav (12), Parv Vishwakarma (10), Divyaraj Sahu 12), Ashutosh Prajapati (15) and Khushi Patwa (12) and Hemant (10).

Two children were seriously injured in the incident.

According to Sagar Collector Deepak Arya, of the nine deceased, two died on the spot.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. The CM announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to each of the families of the deceased children.

In another incident in the Narsinghpur district, a child and a youth were killed when a kuccha house collapsed in village Rampura. According to the police, the house of one, Pawan Namdev, collapsed and seven members of his family were trapped under the debris. Neighbours and other villagers rescued the family members and rushed them to a hospital. However, a three-year-old girl and a youth died during treatment.

A man was crushed to death under a wall that fell on him while he was taking shelter near the wall due to heavy rain in the Tikamgarh district. The incident occurred in village Bhagwantpura on Saturday evening when the victim, Tulsidas Palera, who was riding his motorcycle, took shelter behind the wall as it suddenly started raining.