Nine Boeing 787s inspected; Air India says remaining checks on track to meet deadline

Air India on Saturday informed that nine aircraft have completed the one-time safety check directed by the DGCA while the process for the remaining 24 aircraft will be completed within the timeline provided by the regulator.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed enhanced safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787 models in the wake of the fatal plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.

In a press statement, the airline said, “Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations.”

It has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator, the statement added.

The airline also advised the flyers of potential delay due to the process. “Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays. They are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. For customers affected by this disruption, refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are being offered to those who opt for it,” the airline added.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu stated that eight aircraft out of the total 34 Boeing 787 with Air India have already been inspected. Naidu also said that the black box was recovered at around 5 pm on Friday.