Nilambur registers over 72 per cent polling in bypoll

Amidst excitement over the tight contest in the bypoll, the Nilambur Assembly constituency recorded a 72.10% turnout, surpassing the percentage recorded in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nilambur assembly segment, which falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, recorded a turnout of 71.28% in the 2024 general election and 61.46% in the 2024 Lok Sabha bypoll. In the 2021 assembly elections, Nilambur had seen a polling percentage of 75.23%. The constituency has a total of 2,32,381 voters.

The polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday and concluded at 6 pm. Many braved heavy rain to reach the polling booths en masse, helping record a good turnout in the constituency.

Although polling started on a brisk note in the morning with long queues outside most polling stations, a lull was visible towards midday. However, polling regained speed and strength by afternoon. As per officials, the voting was generally peaceful with no untoward incidents reported. A good turnout was also recorded in the tribal areas of Nilambur.

CPI-M state secretariat member M Swaraj is the LDF candidate in the constituency, with Congress general secretary Aryadan Shoukath as his key opponent. The BJP has fielded former Kerala Congress leader Mohan George, while All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener PV Anvar is contesting as an Independent.

CPI-M candidate M Swaraj cast his vote at Mankuth LP School, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukkath at Vettikuth Government LP School, and BJP candidate Mohan George at Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School.

The counting of votes will take place on Monday.