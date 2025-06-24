Nilambur bypoll result shows strong anti-Left govt sentiment among people: V D Satheesan

After the UDF’s resounding win in Nilambur, Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said on Tuesday that the sharp decline in votes for the LDF in Nilambur is clear evidence of anti-government sentiment among the people . He said “ no entry for PV Anvar into UDF”.

In a live interview with a Malayalam news channel, Satheesan made it clear that the UDF will not bow down to bargaining politics

Satheesan said the UDF will be expanded before the local body and assembly elections. However, he emphatically stated that former Nilambur MLA PV Anvar , who is the state convenor of the Trinamool Congress,would not be brought into the UDF fold

“The door was closed to Anvar by a collective decision. There is no situation that requires that door to be opened. Now the decision should be taken by the review committee. We will not yield to bargaining politics. We cannot surrender to anyone. We will not fall for praise,” Satheesan said

Regarding UDF accepting the support of Welfare party, the political arm of Jamat-e-Islami, Satheesan said before forming the Welfare party, the Jamaat-e-Islami supported the Left.

“No one discussed the UDF’s decision not to accept the support extended by the SDPI in the last parliamentary elections. It was Pinarayi Vijayan who had earlier said that support from Jamaat-e-Islami was an honor,” VD Satheesan said, and added that that the UDF accepted the Welfare party support in the Nilambur bypoll from outside.

After P V Anvar pulled off a surprise performance in the Nilambur bypoll, KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Monday said that the UDF leadership will discuss the issue of Anvar’s entry into in its fold and take a decision.

.”In politics, no door is permanently closed before anyone. Even closed doors can be opened if there is a will,” said KPCC chief. “The ‘Anvar factor’ was present in the byelection, but he was a minor factor in the contest. it could not be ignored as he secured a significant number of votes in many areas. A person who secured many votes cannot be disregarded,” Suinny Joseph added .However, on Tuesday UDF leaders struck a cautious note on the possibility of bringing Anvar into its fold. KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph on Tuesday said it was nothing but Anvar’s stand that had blocked his entry into the UDF.

“He has distanced himself from us… But it is a matter to be discussed. We will discuss and decide. Everything should be made a topic of discussion in politics. We will surely take an appropriate decision,” he said.

UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash said nothing can be said about it at the moment, as a collective decision is needed.