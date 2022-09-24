NIA gets 90 days more to file chargesheet in Udaipur beheading case

On its request, a NIA special court here has granted 90 days more to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a chargesheet in the Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal murder case against nine accused.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was beheaded by two assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur in the afternoon of June 28 over a Facebook post which the Muslim hotheads found to be blasphemous.

The judicial custody of the nine accused produced by the NIA in the court yesterday was also extended to October 21.

The accused, who are lodged in Ajmer’s high security jail, were brought to the court and taken back under heavy security cover in a bus in view of the sensitivity of the case. The NIA told the court that the case still needed more investigation and searches to complete the chargesheet which was accepted by the court.

The duo, Riyaz and Gaus, who are accused of the murder, were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district on the day of the commission of the crime while seven others were arrested later for their alleged role in the conspiracy and recce. A case was registered against them under section 16, 18, and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various sections of IPC including 302 for murder, 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 452 and 32 against the accused.

On September 17, the NIA had taken the two main accused Riyaz and Gaus to Udaipur for spot verification of the crime scene.