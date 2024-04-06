NIA team investigating blast attacked in West Bengal’s East Medinipur; CM reacts

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly attacked by locals in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district on Saturday.

The NIA team had gone to Bhupatinagar to investigate a blast case, when locals heckled the anti-terror probe agency officials.

In a purported video of the incident shared by news agency ANI, locals, including women, are seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.

According to reports, stones were pelted at the NIA vehicle, leaving at least one official injured. The alleged attack took place while the accused was being picked up in connection with the blast case.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the raids were conducted at midnight and locals reacted. She also alleged that the NIA is helping the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” she said.

The incident is a stark reminder of the attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district earlier this year.

The ED officers were surrounded, heckled and attacked by protesters in Sandeshkhali while raiding the residence of expelled and jailed TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and another ruling party leader in connection with an alleged food scam.