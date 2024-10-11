NIA searches house of an accused allegedly involved in promoting secessionism in TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has searched the house of a key accused who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), anti- India conspiracy for promoting secessionism through HuT’s ideology, the central agency said.

According to the NIA, elaborate searches were conducted at the accused’s Faizul Rahman’s Chennai house on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of several incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, the agency officials added. He was arrested by the NIA team on Tuesday from Chennai, the agency said, adding that he had alleged engagements with other arrested accused persons in the case. Further investigations in the case are on under relevant sections of UA(P) Act., the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday banned (HuT) stating that the outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations. Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, the office of the Home Minister wrote,”Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a ‘Terrorist Organisation’. The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing with the forces of terror with an iron fist.”

