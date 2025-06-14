NIA raids three locations in Bhopal as part of HuT probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at three separate locations in Bhopal on Saturday.

According to sources, the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged terror-related activities of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

Sources said that during the searches, NIA teams seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, which will be sent for forensic examination.

Sources said that the NIA, assisted by the MP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), had arrested a youth named Mohsin from the Ashoka Garden area in Bhopal a few days ago.

Saturday’s raids were conducted based on information obtained from the arrested youth during interrogation.