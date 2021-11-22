NIA raids multiple locations in Srinagar in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided multiple locations in Srinagar city in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

It is learnt that NIA sleuths assisted by the local police and CRPF carried out raids in the city centre, Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal and Sonawar areas of Srinagar.

The offices of a human rights activist were also raided.

There were reports that funds to sustain terror activity in J&K had been routed through various frontal organisations that would ultimately funnel out these funds to the terror groups.