NIA raids 16 locations in Kashmir, 570 detained

Swinging into action to reach those involved in killing of civilians in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at 16 locations across Kashmir valley and took into custody at least 70 more persons.

House of terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Sajjad Gul has also been raided.

These raids were reportedly in connection with two cases — ISIS voice of Hind and TRF.

The TRF has claimed killing of two school teachers and five others in the recent past.

The raids were continuing at nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla till late afternoon.

Several stone pelters and anti-India elements have been detained and are being questioned, sources said.

As many as 70 youths have been detained in Srinagar and a total of 570 persons have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2 to 3 days. The crackdown by security forces took place just after the terror attacks on minorities three days ago.

NIA is probing various cases against the TRF that is based in Karachi and is frontal outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Teams of NIA, IB and RAW had on Saturday landed in Srinagar to nab the terrorists involved in civilian killings.