NIA files charge sheet against 3 people in Punjab grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three people in connection with the grenade attack on a police post in SBS Nagar district of Punjab in 2024, an official statement said on Sunday.

The NIA tracked down the bombing of the police post to a major conspiracy by the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit.

“Three accused Jagpreet Singh alias Yuvi Nihung, Jaskaran Singh alias Shah, and Harjot Singh alias Jot Hundal, all hailing from Rahon village in SBS Nagar, have been charged under various sections of UA(P) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions,” it said.

The counter-terrorism agency said that it has launched further investigations against KZF chief and Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT) Ranjit Singh alias Neeta, the outfit’s member operative Jagjit Singh Lahiri alias Jagga alias Hari Singh (currently in the UK), and other unidentified terror operatives.

The police post was targeted by three individuals in 2024, with illicit support from foreign handlers who aided them with money and grenades, said reports.

The case was taken over by the NIA from the Punjab Police in March this year.

“Jagga had recruited Yugpreet Singh through an acquaintance in the UK. Along with other KZF terrorists and operatives, Jagga had radicalised Yugpreet and handled him via encrypted messaging applications. Jagga had also provided Yugpreet with over Rs 4.36 lakh of terror funds through a complex chain of Canada-based entities, who have also been identified and examined,” the NIA statement said.

“Yugpreet had in turn recruited the other two chargesheeted accused, and the trio had carried out the attack at Police Post Asron during the night between 1st and 2nd December 2024. The three accused had been provided the grenade by their foreign-based handlers earlier in November 2024,” it added.

In another parallel investigation, the NIA recently conducted multiple raids at 15 locations in Punjab and Haryana, in connection with the January 2025 grenade attack at a police post in Amritsar.

A host of documents, including mobile phones and digital gadgets, were recovered during the raids.