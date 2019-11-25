The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi, on Monday pronounced six people guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. They were arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case.

Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin are the one who got convicted.

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

Earlier, in October 2016, the NIA had busted the ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists.

The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded for the convicts.