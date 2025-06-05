NIA conducts searches at 32 locations across J-K against terror ecosystem

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a series of searches across multiple places in Kashmir as part of the agency’s probe into a terror conspiracy by proscribed terrorist organisations.

In the crackdown against acts of terror, a total of 32 locations across Jammu & Kashmir were searched by the central probe agency’s sleuths.

Advertisement

These included residential premises of hybrid terrorists and over the ground workers associated with these Pakistan based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

Advertisement

It is said that they are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al- Badr etc.

Those people whose premises were searched by the NIA teams are under the agency’s scanner for their alleged involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, procurement and distribution of magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices etc.

It is said that they are also involved in funding such acts of terror, and also deal in narcotic substances, and arms/ ammunition.

According to the NIA investigations, the above-mentioned organisations supported by their leaders in Pakistan have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising over ground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in the UT.

Agency’s investigations have revealed that Pakistan based operatives were using social media and other online applications to facilitate and promote acts of terror.

They were also using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.

During the searches, two live rounds, one fired bullet head and a bayonet have been recovered by teams, apart from several digital devices containing incriminating data and documents.

These recoveries will be put under scrutiny by the agency to unearth details of the conspiracy, while further probe is underway in the case.