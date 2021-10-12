NIA conducts raids at 16 locations in Delhi-NCR , Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR in connection with a fresh terrorism network case pertaining to the conspiracy of conducting violent terrorist acts in the union territory and other major cities by the cadres of proscribed terrorist outfits.

NIA sources said these were related to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits, including The Resistance Front (TRF).

Major crackdown is underway currently, according to the sources.

Nearly 90 youths have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2-3 days.

The crackdown on anti-India elements by the security forces took place just after the terror attacks on minorities last week.

A group of masked terrorists barged into a government school in Srinagar on October 7 and shot dead one principal and a teacher after separated them from the Muslim teachers, according to the police. The killings were the latest in a series of attacks largely targeting the Hindu and Sikh civilians in the Valley.

Terror outfits, including The Resistance Front, an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-backed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed seven civilians in the Valley last week, triggering a massive anti-terror operation in the union territory.

The incidents are alarming as the rise of terrorism once drove out the religious minority groups, including Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir three decades ago.