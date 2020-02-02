The National Investigation Agency (INA) and Jammu and Kashmir police, on Sunday, carried out fresh raids at Shopian in South Kashmir on locations of Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was nabbed with two terrorists and a lawyer, who allegedly provided a background support to the terrorist outfit.

On Saturday, a 20-member NIA team led by DIG arrived in Kashmir to collect more facts about DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested by J-K police while transporting three people including two Hibzul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11. The team went to Anantnag and held a meeting with the police officials, according to sources.

NIA officials are currently interrogating Singh in Jammu after the agency got his transit remand.

Last week the DG NIA, YC Modi, reviewed investigations into the case that shook the security establishment of Janmmu and Kashmir and the Centre.

After initial investigations by the J-K police the case was handed over to the NIA. According to sources, Babu, Ahmed and Mir had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

After Singh’s arrest, J-K police conducted multiple raids at his residences in Srinagar as well.

Davinder Singh was arrested on January 11 with two top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) while he was driving them in a car to probably make them escape to Jammu where they might have been planning a terror strike.

Among the militants arrested with him was a policeman turned terrorist commander, Naved Babu, who had last year deserted with four sophisticated AK 47 assault rifles and joined the HM. Naved had reportedly stayed in the house of the DSP in the neighbourhood of the Srinagar based headquarters of the strategic 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment that is engaged in anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

He was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan, a lawyer.

As per police sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.

Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on January 13.

Later on January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.