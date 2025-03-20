NIA chargesheets three linked to Arsh Dala in Rajasthan hotel firing case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused in connection with a firing incident that took place last year near a hotel in Rajasthan’s Neemrana, which is linked to wanted Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, the agency said on Thursday.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, the NIA has charged Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale for conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on the private hotel in Rajasthan’s Neemrana in December last year.

The NIA probe revealed that the trio was in touch with Dala, a Canada-based designated individual terrorist, as well as accused Dinesh Gandhi, Sorav Kataria, Kaushal Chaudhary, and Manisha, to execute the firing at the hotel.

According to the federal agency, shooters Narender alias Lally and Puneet had been tasked with carrying out the attack as part of the conspiracy.