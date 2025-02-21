NIA charges two aides of Arsh Dala in terror-gangster syndicate case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two key aides of designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, in the terror-gangster syndicate case.

The charge sheet, submitted on Thursday before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House, names absconding accused Neeraj Pandit, alias Neeraj Faridpuria, and Anil Singh in connection with the case.

According to the agency’s investigation, Dala, a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was allegedly financing a terror-gangster syndicate in India, in which the two accused were actively involved.

The probe further revealed that the accused maintained continuous contact with Dala and members of the Bambiha gang. They also played a role in the conspiracy to murder Jasveer Deeghot in Palwal, Haryana.

As per the NIA, Anil Singh was arrested on September 5 last year, while Neeraj Pandit remains at large.

The agency continues its efforts to dismantle terror-gangster syndicates operating across various parts of the country.