NIA attaches assets belonging to main accused in killing two civilians

In its ongoing efforts to break down the terror network in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the immovable property of a major terror suspect associated with ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency said on Thursday.

The property of Adil Manzoor Langoo was attached in connection with the brutal killing of two non-locals at Srinagar’s Shala Kadal in February this year.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, from the 10 Marlas property which had been transferred to Langoo’s father and others by its original owner, said the agency.

The property, located in Srinagar’s Zaldagar, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood.

“Led by their TRF and LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India with the objective of spreading terror and inciting violence,” the central investigative agency said.

Advertisement

The investigations led to the arrest of Langoo, Dar and Dawood following the killing of the two non-locals on February 7, while the Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large.

Langoo, who was arrested on February 12, was chargesheeted along with the other accused in August and was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. He is facing trial under various sections of IPC, UAPA and Indian Arms Act.

TRF, which surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of LeT is also designated as a terrorist organisation. It has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. The outfit is also behind several attacks on Indian security forces including local policemen.