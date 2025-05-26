NIA arrests CRPF personnel over alleged espionage activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for alleged activities of espionage and sharing sensitive information with the intelligence officials of Pakistan.

According to the terror acts probing agency, the accused, identified as Moti Ram Jat, was allegedly involved in espionage activities and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since the year 2023. Advertisement

The federal agency has also claimed to have found that the personnel was receiving funds from the Pakistan PIOs through multiple channels. Advertisement

Following his arrest from Delhi, he was remanded to the agency’s custody by a special court till June 6. Presently, the accused is being questioned by the agency.

It is said that while submitting its application to seek his custody, the agency apprised the court that its investigating officers need to question the trooper with regard to things like who all he used to meet.

The probe agencies across the country are cracking down on Pakistani spies, and the intensity has stepped up after the Pahalgam attack. Earlier this month, a Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and 11 others from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh were also arrested for alleged spying.