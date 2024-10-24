NIA arrests close aide of designated terrorist Arsh Dala at Delhi Airport

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an absconding close aide of designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, alias Arsh Dala, from the Delhi Airport.

According to the terror investigation agency, Baljeet Singh, alias Baljeet Maur, from Bathinda district in Punjab was taken into custody upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport from the UAE.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him in February this year, while a non-bailable warrant for his arrest has been pending since June 2024.

His arrest marks a significant development in India’s fight against terrorism, particularly concerning the activities of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Besides being wanted in connection with a case involving the terror activities of the proscribed KTF, he was also wanted in several other cases, the NIA said.

The central agency’s investigation revealed that he was allegedly involved in providing logistics support, identifying extortion targets, recruiting new cadres, as well as facilitating terror funding to India-based associates of accused Arsh Dala.