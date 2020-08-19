An ophthalmologist from a medical college in Bengaluru has been arrested by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links to ISIS operatives. He was working on a medical app for helping terrorists, investigating officers said on Tuesday.

28-year-old Abdur Rahman, who worked at the MS Ramaiah Medical College, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case being probed by the NIA, they said.

The ISKP case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple — Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

The couple, allegedly linked to the ISKP, an affiliate group of ISIS allegedly involved in subversive and anti-national activities and were in touch with a member of the Abu Dhabi module of the ISIS, Abdullah Basith, who was arrested in a separate NIA case and lodged in Tihar jail.

“During interrogation, arrested accused Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters,” NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said.

According to NIA’s investigation, Rahman visited Syria and went to a ISIS medical camp in early 2014 for the treatment of the terrorists for 10 days and returned to India.

The investigative agency, after Rahman’s arrest, carried out searches at three of his premises and seized digital devices, a mobile phone and laptop containing incriminating material, NIA spokesperson Narang said.

The NIA had also arrested two Pune residents, Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

(With PTI inputs)