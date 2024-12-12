NIA and ATS interrogate a Mufti in Jhansi over foreign funding

Tension ran high after a joint team of NIA and ATS took a Mufti into custody for interrogation to find clues of foreign funding.

The Mufti runs online classes for religious education in foreign countries. The raid was conducted around 4:00 am on Thursday, officials here confirmed.

Mufti Khalid Nadvi, a resident of Datia Gate outside Salim Bagh located in the Jhansi Kotwali area, runs online and offline classes for Deeni Talim. The central investigation agency team has gathered important clues in the foreign funding case.

Before reaching Khalid’s house, the team also visited the residence of his relative, Sabir Nadvi, located near Chhoti Masjid in Mukrayana. Sabir was interrogated for about an hour before being left under police guard. The investigation team then proceeded to Khalid’s house.

During the NIA action, no one was allowed to meet Mufti Khalid.

A crowd gathered outside Mufti Khalid’s house and raised slogans against the NIA and ATS.

The mob initially freed Mufti Khalid, but the team later took him back into custody.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, heavy police forces have been deployed. The interrogation is continuing.

Sources said that the NIA team took Mufti Khalid Nadvi into custody and brought him to the SP office, where he is being interrogated by the NIA and police team led by SP Sudha Singh.

In light of the angry crowd, the police stayed with Mufti Khalid in a mosque for several hours before secretly taking him to the SP office through a back route.

Mufti Khalid told reporters, “Around 2:30-3:00 in the night, NIA officials from Delhi knocked on my door. They thoroughly searched the entire house but found nothing. They took away books they considered suspicious, along with documents like my passport and old visa of Saudi Arabia. They also went through my phone and inquired about my WhatsApp contacts and groups. They asked about Muhammad Ilyas Ghuman. I run an online Islamic coaching centre, where I teach Indian and NRI students. They even checked my bank statements.”