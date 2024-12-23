NHRC shoots off notice to TN govt over death of 2 labourers

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two people, working as contract labourers with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), died due to electrocution while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar, Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu on December 18.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate gross negligence on the part of the electricity department resulting in the death of two labourers.

The Commission has also noted that such incidents have occurred earlier too in the state. This is a serious human rights violation and a matter of concern for the Commission.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the two victims.

The Commission would also like to know the steps taken/proposed by the state government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, as per the preliminary investigations, the power supply to the cable was not fully turned off during the repair work. The workers were on the job without any protective gear.

In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of the state last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet.