NHRC seeks reports on acid attack cases in Odisha and Bengal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, to ensure the needful action as per the concerns and observations of the Commission in acid attack cases and submit an additional report to the Commission within six weeks.

The NHRC passed the order while adjudicating a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

Advertisement

Quoting various incidents of acid attacks in Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, and other parts of India, Tripathy stated that the acid attack survivors in India are deprived of justice. The petition sought justice, safety, security, payment of compensation, and rehabilitation measures for the acid attack survivors in India.

Advertisement

Pursuant to the NHRC notice, the concerned district police officials of Odisha and West Bengal submitted replies stating that legal action against the accused is ongoing and matters are sub judice.

“However, all these cases raise the question of providing a safe environment to citizens, especially women, by the respective governments. Over-the-counter sale of acids is strictly prohibited; however, the police report is silent about the source or procurement of acid by the accused in all these cases,” the NHRC said in its latest order.

The next question arises regarding the delay in providing compensation. All three cases are sub judice. However, in two cases (Naupada, Odisha, and Purulia, West Bengal), compensation is yet to be given. Whether the Public Prosecutor has moved any application for providing monetary relief before the concerned court under the applicable Victim Compensation Scheme?

Therefore, let direction be issued to the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, to ensure the needful action as per the concerns and observations of the Commission on the issues and submit an additional report to the Commission within six weeks, the NHRC ordered.