NHRC seeks report as 300-yr-old Odisha temple languishes in neglect

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought for a report from the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, Kendrapara on the fast-deteriorating basic amenities for devotees at the famous 300-year-old Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara town.

The NHRC also transmitted a copy of the order to the chief secretary and the DGP of Odisha for information and necessary action.

Advertisement

Acting on a petition moved by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the top rights panel passed the order on Monday and sought for the ATR (action taken reeport) within four weeks.

Advertisement

Tripathy alleged that the condition of the 300-year-old Baldevjew Temple, built during the Marahatta rule, has gone from bad to worse due to negligence by the Temple Endowment Trust Board, local police, and district authorities.

The unhygienic condition including filthy toilets, alcohol consumption, and anti-social activities within the temple premises has spoiled the sanctity of the famous place of worship, the petitioner pointed out.

The petitioner further alleged that despite multiple complaints and directives for renovation, the temple languishes in a state of utter neglect, which is sacrilegious to the religious sentiments and basic human rights of the devotees.

Though 40 CCTVs were installed in the temple as part of ensuring safety, the majority of them are in a dysfunctional state. The Baladevjew temple is the second largest endowment Trust Board, which stands next to Puri’s Jagannath temple.