NHRC seeks ATR on ineligible beneficiaries getting welfare scheme benefits

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the extension of freebies to ineligible beneficiaries of social welfare security schemes.

It passed the direction after taking cognizance of the petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

The petitioner has drawn the NHRC’s attention towards failure of the Union and state Governments in eradication of poverty even after floating several poverty alleviation schemes, unregulated freebies distribution by states, resultant malpractices, discrimination and violation of human rights.

Freebies are goods and services given free without any charge to the users aimed at benefiting the targeted population in the short term; as a way of luring voters or bribing with populist promises e.g. are TVs, bicycles, electricity, water, etc, the petition maintained.

The disadvantages of freebies create a negative pattern of dependency and entitlement among the recipients, who may expect more freebies in the future and become less motivated to work hard or pay taxes, causing fiscal burden on the economy, resource misallocation, quality compromise etc., the petition said.

The petition suggested that ‘in order to avert the projected ills of freebies including inculcation of laziness, waste of resources, scams, long continuity, anticipation, expectation, entitlement, dependency and resentment on denial, for every activity involving distribution of the freebies, the linkage of the beneficiary Aadhar card should be made a mandatory condition’.

“The Commission finds it appropriate to refer the matter to the Government of India for taking appropriate action at their end. Therefore, let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, New Delhi, through online mode, to examine the issues raised by the human rights activist, and ensure the needful action”, the NHRC stated in its order.