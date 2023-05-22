NHRC notice to UP govt over suicide by rape victim’s father in Pilibhit district

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice on Uttar Pradesh government after taking suo moto cognizance of a media report that a 45-year-old Schedule Caste farmer, father of a rape victim, committed in the Pilibhit district.

The farmer has taken the extreme step when the police forced him to compromise with the perpetrators of the kidnapping and rape of his minor daughter.

The Commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to violation of human rights.

On Monday, the commission issued notices to UP Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the incident within four weeks. It should also include the present status of the matter and disbursement of the monetary relief to the victim under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officer, responsible for the tragedy.

According to the media report appearing on May 19, the girl was kidnapped by the accused persons when she was on her way to meet her father at a farm on May 9. Her father filed a police complaint the next day, but the police, instead of registering an FIR, forced a compromise between the survivor and the accused persons in the presence of some relatives.

The police neither called nor informed the parents of the victim and closed the matter. Allegedly upset with this, the father of the girl committed suicide on May 17.