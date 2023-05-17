NHRC notice to UP govt on exploitation of girls by computer instructor

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has, on Wednesday, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on reported exploitation of girls by a computer instructor in Shahjahanpur.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a computer Instructor sexually exploited girl students in a government school in Shahjahanpur district.

Reportedly, 13 students of 12-16 years had fallen prey to sexual exploitation by the culprit till the matter was brought to the notice of police by the parents, and he was arrested. Two teachers, who did not take action in the matter despite being aware of the goings-on, have been suspended

The Commission, in a statement, has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the UP Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report within 6 weeks in the matter including action taken against the perpetrators, the current status of the investigation, and the status of the counseling and statutory relief provided to the victim girl students.

The Commission wanted to know the status of the compensation paid to the victims/families so far and whether any counseling has been provided to the girl students who are reportedly scared and hesitant to attend the school, after the incident.

The state government is also expected to ensure that proper guidelines are issued to all the schools under their jurisdiction to make sure that there should not be any delay or attempt to conceal the facts of any untoward incident on the part of the school authorities to the police so that the perpetrators in such matters are nabbed without any delay, the statement said.