NHRC issues notice to Odisha and Jharkhand governments over tribal land rights

The tribal land alienation in Odisha and Jharkhand and its debilitating impact on the tribal settlers has come under the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s scanner, with the apex rights panel seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the governments of both the neighbouring states.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order and asked the Chief Secretaries of both states to submit the report expeditiously within 15 days.

The complainant had drawn attention to the issue of systemic exploitation through manipulation of land records, deforestation, and large-scale displacement due to development projects, which, according to the petition, have stripped tribal communities of their primary livelihoods, cultural heritage, and legal land rights.

The petitioner sought meaningful rehabilitation for affected tribal communities, impacted by the governmental measures.

“The Commission is of the considered view that the allegations levelled in the complaint are serious violations of the human rights of the victims,” NHRC observed in the order.

The petitioner also requested the NHRC to make a comprehensive survey, research, and recommendations to the government on the issues of internally displaced persons.

The petitioner further requested the NHRC to enact a national law on displacements and tribal land alienation to address various categories of displacements and to ensure the implementation of tribal policies in India.