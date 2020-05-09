The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrants being crushed to death by a goods train. The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.

The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. “It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown,” it said.

Of a total of 19 migrants, who fell asleep on railway tracks while resting on their return to their native places in Madhya Pradesh, 14 died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries subsequently.

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement, had said that the loco pilot had tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.

An accidental death case has been lodged and Aurangabad Collector has ordered an inquiry into the mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers and several other leaders expressed anguish over the tragic death of the migrants and offered their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, mortal remains of the 16 migrants were sent to Madhya Pradesh on a special train – carrying migrant labourers to the state – Friday night.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of daily wagers and other migrants undertook epic journeys to reach home — walking, cycling and hitching rides when they could — in the absence of any public transport, the outskirts of many cities like Delhi and Mumbai teemed with people.

The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, was first extended till April 14, then till May 3 and finally till May 17 with a few relaxations built in. The unprecedented move to stem the spread of COVID-19 triggered possibly the biggest movement of people since Partition.