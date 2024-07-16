“Next govt in J-K will be of our party”: J-K BJP President Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party President Ravinder Raina said on Monday that the BJP has started preparations for the assembly elections in the state, claiming that the next government in the J-K will be of the BJP.

Earlier in December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

“BJP has tremendous victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections all over the country, including Jammu and Kashmir. After this splendid victory, the BJP has now started preparations for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. We want the Election Commission to announce the Assembly elections for J-K as soon as possible. The next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be of the BJP,” Raina said in Kathua.

He further urged the Election Commission to announce the election dates for the Jammu and Kashmir polls.

The apex court also said that “restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible.”

“We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024,” CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court also upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories.

This year, the elections are slated to be held in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling in J-K was held on five Lok Sabha seats in five phases, from Phase 1 to 5, April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 2.

Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and the BJP won two seats each. An Independent, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also won.