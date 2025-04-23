Newly-wed from UP dies in Pahalgam terror attack

Kanpur native Shubham Dwivedi is among the 26 people gunned down by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

His uncle Manoj Dwivedi said Subham had got married on February 12 last year.

Advertisement

“The murder of the only son has shaken the whole family. There is no greater sorrow than the death of a son in life. My whole family is destroyed,” the uncle said.

Advertisement

Manoj Dwivedi says, “Shubham and his wife Ashanya were together when Shubham was shot in front of her. On this, the daughter-in-law started crying and said that they should shoot her too. On this, the terrorists said that they will not shoot her, you go and tell the government.”

Later Ashanya herself came and told this to the family members, who were staying in a nearby hotel.

She also said the attackers told Shubham that if he can read Kalma, they will spare him but when he could not do so, they shot him on the head.

“After this incident, Subham’s wife has gone in a deranged state,” the uncle said.

He further said all family members were in the hotel in Pahalgam and Shubham and his wife only went out when the incident happened.

“We have demanded that the people of our family who are trapped there should be transported with Shubham’s body at the earliest,” he said.

The deceased Shubham is originally from Raghuveer Nagar Hathipur village of Maharajpur, Kanpur.

Manoj Dwivedi said that along with Shubham and his wife, 11 people of the family along with brother Sanjay and his wife Seema had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

“We came to know about a terrorist attack in Jammu while watching the news on the channel on Tuesday afternoon. After this, we called Sanjay bhaiya. During this time he was very nervous and told that there was a terrorist attack and Shubham was trapped in it. Later he informed us that Subham has been killed in the terrorist attack,” he added.

Shubham went to visit Jammu and Kashmir with his family on April 18 and was scheduled to return back to Kanpur on April 23.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana met the family members of Shubham here and expressed his condolences on Wednesday morning. Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh too expressed deep condolences. He consoled the family members and assured to provide all possible help in this difficult time.